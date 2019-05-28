We would like to inform your esteemed Exchange that pursuant to the Members approval accorded through Postal Ballot on January 03, 2019, the Share Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 has issued and allotted 2,045, nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees Hundred only) each at a premium of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) each to Mrs. Kanika Agarwal, a person belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for cash.



As the Company allotted Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, there is no change in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The said shares shall not be convertible into equity shares, accordingly, the same shall not be listed with any Stock Exchange.



The Exchange is hereby requested to take note of and disseminate the same.

Pdf Link: Tci Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

