Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of Stock options under TCNS ESOP Scheme 2014-17, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 approved the allotment of 57750 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each. The said shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity shares of the company in all respects.



Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company will increase from Rs. 122,646,248/- (61,323,124 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 122,761,748 (61,380,874 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com