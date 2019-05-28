Please take note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 approved following matters:

1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the signed Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations is attached herewith.



2. Convening of 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, August 26, 2019.



3. The cut-off date for the purpose of voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be Monday, August 19, 2019.



Pdf Link: Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com