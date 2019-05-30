Tcpl Packaging Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 13, 2019)

TCPL Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend @ Rs. 5.25 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the year 2018-19, subject to approval of the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Tcpl Packaging Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 13, 2019)

Published on May 30, 2019
