TCPL Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend @ Rs. 5.25 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the year 2018-19, subject to approval of the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Tcpl Packaging Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 13, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com