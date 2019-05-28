Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued a Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu of the original Share Certificate, the details of which are under:



Name

of Shareholder(s) Folio No. Certificate No(s) Distinctive No(s) No. of Equity Shares

From To From To

Ketan B Mehta

Dipti K Mehta 0033229 47428 47428 2831801

2847001 2831900

2847100 200

Anita Atul Dagli

Atul Dhansukhlal Dagli 0027323 47429 47429 2564801 2564900 100

Manorama Jhawar 0033538 47430 47430 2720401

2923601 2720500

2923700 200



The aforesaid Duplicate Share Certificates has been issued on receipt of proper documentation from the above Shareholders. We request you to take on record the aforesaid information.



Pdf Link: Tcpl Packaging Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com