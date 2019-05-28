Tcpl Packaging Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued a Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu of the original Share Certificate, the details of which are under:

Name
of Shareholder(s) Folio No. Certificate No(s) Distinctive No(s) No. of Equity Shares
From To From To
Ketan B Mehta
Dipti K Mehta 0033229 47428 47428 2831801
2847001 2831900
2847100 200
Anita Atul Dagli
Atul Dhansukhlal Dagli 0027323 47429 47429 2564801 2564900 100
Manorama Jhawar 0033538 47430 47430 2720401
2923601 2720500
2923700 200

The aforesaid Duplicate Share Certificates has been issued on receipt of proper documentation from the above Shareholders. We request you to take on record the aforesaid information.

Published on May 28, 2019
