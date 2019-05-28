Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, has approved the following:



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:



(i) Statement of audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



(ii) Audit Reports on Audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated.



(iii) A confirmation pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 from the CFO of the Company, declaring that the statutory auditors have expressed an unmodified audit opinion in respect of standalone and consolidated financial results.



2. Board Report along with its annexures.

