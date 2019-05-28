The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, has transacted the following:



1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

2. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

3. Approved the construction rights for expanding the setup at Dhule Centre and establish cardiac Unit and Innovation lab cum workshop.

4. Considered strategic steps to market the Seven Commercially available Tejnaksh Simulators.

5. Considered mass production of the recently patent applied Disposable Home Based Uroflowmetry and urine test System.



Pdf Link: Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com