Texel Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, have among other business, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



We would also like to inform that M/s Sunil Poddar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the aforesaid Financial Results together with Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors and a Declaration on Unmodified opinion in respect of the aforesaid Auditors Report is enclosed herewith.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 5.10 p.m.

You are requested to take the above in your records.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For Texel Industries Limited





Shweta Sultania

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com