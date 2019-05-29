We would like to inform you that the Company has acquired a Private Limited Company namely Valley View Landholdings Private Limited (Valley View) on

29th May, 2019 and subsequently, Valley View has become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.



Pdf Link: Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com