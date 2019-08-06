Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find copies of newspaper advertisement given by the Company for the Notice of 3rd Board Meeting for the F.Y 2019-20, published on Monday, 05th August, 2019 in English newspaper The Economics Times and in vernacular newspaper The Economics Times Gujarati

You are requested to take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.