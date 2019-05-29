The board has considered the Topics mentioned in the agenda intimated to the Stock Exchange on 23/05/2019,



1. Financial Results

a. Approval of accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 in the prescribed format, Profit and Loss Account, Balance Sheet and other Schedules and Auditors Report as per recommendations of the Audit Committee.

b. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March 2019

2. Annual General Meeting date for the financial year 2018-19 was fixed on 2019 June 2019 and approved the Directors Report.

Pdf Link: Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com