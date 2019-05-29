The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 33, 47 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Statement (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was duly published in the following Newspapers:



The Business Standard (National daily newspaper in English) - May 29, 2019

Lokmat Jaipur (Regional daily newspaper in Hindi) - May 29, 2019



The copy of published notice is enclosed herewith for your reference.



