Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Notice for calling Board Meeting on August 14, 2019 was duly published in the following Newspapers:



The Business Standard (National daily newspaper in English) - August 06, 2019

The Business Standard, NCT of Delhi and Haryana - August 07, 2019

(Regional daily newspaper in Hindi)



You are requested to take the above information on records and oblige.



Pdf Link: The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com