The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Notice for calling Board Meeting on August 14, 2019 was duly published in the following Newspapers:

The Business Standard (National daily newspaper in English) - August 06, 2019
The Business Standard, NCT of Delhi and Haryana - August 07, 2019
(Regional daily newspaper in Hindi)

Published on August 07, 2019
