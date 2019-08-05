The Hi-Tech Gears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that:



The meetings of the Audit Committee & Board of Directors of the Company will be held as per the details given below:-



Particulars Date Time

1. Audit Committee Meeting August 14, 2019 11:00 A.M.

2. Board Meeting August 14, 2019 12:05 P.M.



Inter alia:



i) To consider & approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

ii) To fix the schedule for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

iii) To Approve the Book Closure schedule.

iv) Any other matter with the consent of the Chair and other Directors present.



Further, with reference to our letter dated June 29, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window of the Company to remain closed upto the closing hours of August 16, 2019 (Both days inclusive).





You are requested to take the above information on records and oblige.

Pdf Link: The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Meeting Of Board Of Directors And Committee Thereof As Per Regulation 29, 33, 47 & Other Applicable Regulation Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com