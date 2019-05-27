The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Final Dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs. 2.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10.00/- each for the financial

year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com