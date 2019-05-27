The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Reg 30, 33 and any other applicable Reg. of the SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, have considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters:

1.The Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 4th quarter & year ended 31.03.2019.

2.Recommended the Final Dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs 2.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10.00/- each for the FY ended 31.03. 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

3.Declaration pursuant to Reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019.

4.Omnibus Approval for the year 2019-20, for the transactions which may be regarded as Related Party Transaction.

The Board Meeting commenced at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 03:50 P.M.

