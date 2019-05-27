The Phoenix Mills Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

This is further to our letter dated May 24, 2019, wherein we had given an advance intimation of interactions with Analysts/Institutional Investor scheduled today viz. Monday, May 27, 2019.



In Compliance with the Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company has today viz. Monday May 27, 2019, participated in Axis Conference organised by Axis at Mumbai.



The discussions covered general business overview and published financial results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 of the Company.



The Investor Presentation, which was sent to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter dated May 24, 2019 and was uploaded on the Companys website:

http://www.thephoenixmills.com, was referred therein.



