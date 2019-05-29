In compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019, published in The Times of India - (English Newspaper) and The Economic Times - Ahmedabad Gujarat (Gujarati Newspaper) on May 29, 2019 for your reference.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Themis Medicare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com