Themis Medicare Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, considered and approved the following matters:



1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure I)



2. Considered the appointment of M/s. B.J. D. Nanabhoy & Co., Cost Accountant as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the FY 2019-20.



3. Confirmed the time, date and venue of the 49thAnnual General Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company.



4. Appointed Mr. Shirish Shetye of M/s. Shirish Shetye & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting and Poll at the 49thAnnual General Meeting.



As reported in the attached Financial Results, the figures of quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year and published year-to-date figures upto the third quarter of the year ended March 31 , 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively.



We further state that M/s. R. P. Sardar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. We have enclosed herewith the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016. (Annexure II)



