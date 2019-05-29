Thermax Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend

Dear Sir,

In continuation to the above referred letter, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Saturday, July 27, 2019 as Record Date for payment of dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if approved, to members whose name appears in the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per the details received from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on the record date.

We further wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 2, 2019 to Thursday, August 8, 2019 (both days inclusive).



You are requested to kindly take note of the above.



