Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Regulations"), the details of proposed Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor meeting/ event are as follows:
Date of Meeting:29th May, 2019
Name of Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Event:B&K Conference
Venue of Meeting:Mumbai
Type of Meeting:Group/ One-on-One meetings

Note:
1. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting.

This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.