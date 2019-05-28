Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Regulations"), the details of proposed Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor meeting/ event are as follows:

Date of Meeting:29th May, 2019

Name of Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Event:B&K Conference

Venue of Meeting:Mumbai

Type of Meeting:Group/ One-on-One meetings



Note:

1. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared during the meeting.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com