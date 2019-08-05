With reference to the captioned subject and in continuation to our Intimation dated 31st July, 2019 and pursuant to Regulations 30 and 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that an Earnings conference call for the analysts and investors which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 at 03:00 pm IST is now re-scheduled to be held at 04:00 p.m. and details of the same are enclosed herewith for reference.

Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com