Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed, copy of Notice published on 4th August, 2019 in Newspaper viz. Navshakti, intimating about the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 along with details of Cut Off Date, remote evoting facility offered to the shareholders of the Company and related matters thereto.

Published on August 04, 2019
