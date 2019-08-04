This is in furtherance of our letter dated 26th July, 2019 and pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013, please find enclosed, copy of Notice published on 4th August, 2019 in Newspaper viz. Navshakti, intimating about the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders convened pursuant to the direction of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.

Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

