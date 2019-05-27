Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend in respect of:

- Equity Shares @ 37.50% (i.e. Rs. 0.375 per equity share of Re. 1 each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by 27th August, 2019

Published on May 27, 2019
