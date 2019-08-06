With regard to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed copy of letter dated 6th August, 2019 duly received from M/s TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on the even date intimating about the details of duplicate share certificates issued by the Company.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com