The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 2nd August, 2019 to Friday, 9th August, 2019, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend to Equity Shareholders and holding of AGM.



The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be payable to those shareholders of the Company, holding shares in physical form, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on Friday, 9th August, 2019, and to those shareholders of the Company, holding shares in electronic form, whose names appear in the Benpos (Beneficiary Position) download of Thursday, 1st August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Fixing Of Record Date, Book Closure For AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com