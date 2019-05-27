Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Investment In 70% Stake Of ATC Travel Services (Beijing) Ltd. By Step Down Subsidiary Company

We are enclosing herewith letters received from Travel Corporation (India) Limited and SOTC Travel Limited (formerly known as SOTC Travel Private Limited), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, intimating that their step down subsidiary namely Asian Trails International Travel Services (Beijing) Ltd. [Formerly known as Kuoni Destination Management (Beijing) Limited], has incorporated a new Joint Venture Company named ATC Travel Services (Beijing) Ltd in China in order to establish inbound business by investing in 70% stake of that Company.

