Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. In this regard, please find enclosed Annexure I



Auditors Report in respect of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019; and



Declaration for unmodified opinion in respect of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



In accordance with Regulation 47(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations, the Company would be publishing Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

