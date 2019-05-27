Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. In this regard, please find enclosed Annexure I

Auditors Report in respect of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019; and

Declaration for unmodified opinion in respect of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

In accordance with Regulation 47(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations, the Company would be publishing Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.