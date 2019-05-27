Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you about the following forthcoming Analyst Meetings:



i) Meeting with the representative(s) of CWC Advisors, at 02.00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company.



ii) Meeting with the representative(s) of Mirabilis Investment Trust, at 04.00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company.



ii) Participation of our representative(s) at Trinity India- 2019 Organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. at Hotel Trident, BKC on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10.00 A.M., where representatives of various fund houses would be met.





Please note that these are subject to any last minute changes.





Pdf Link: Thyrocare Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com