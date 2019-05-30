The Board at its 322nd Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2019, recommended Final Dividend of 1500% (Rs. 75/- per share) on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing 96th Annual General Meeting absorbing a sum of Rs. 26.14 crores. The dividend will be distributed to the eligible shareholders within 30 days of the date of its declaration i.e. within 30 days from the date of the 96th Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com