TIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform that a conference call with the Investors / Shareholders of TIL Limited (the Company) has been fixed through Emkay Global Financial Services Limited on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 10.00 A.M. on the financial results / financial performances of the Company relating to the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22nd May, 2019.

