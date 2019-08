Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the advertisement published in Financial Express (all Editions), in English and in Aajkaal (Kolkata Edition), in Bengali, today i.e, Saturday, 3rd August, 2019, for intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th August, 2019.

