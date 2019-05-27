Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI ( Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast Limited at its meeting held on May 27th, 2019, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses:

1. a) Considered and approved Audited (Standalone

& Consolidated) Financial Results for the

Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2019



b) Considered Auditors Report (Standalone & Consolidated) dated 27.05.2019, issued by the joint statutory auditors i.e. M/s. Shah & Taparia and M/s. Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019.



c) Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion on the Financial Results, for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.



2. Recommended Final Dividend @ Rs.0.90 per Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each being 90%, for the financial year ended 2018-19, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.



3. Considered and Approved re-appointment of the following Independent Directors of the Company, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a Second Term of 5 years, subject to approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

1 Shri K.N. Venkatasubramanian (DIN: 00007392)

2 Shri Sanjaya Kulkarni (DIN: 00102575)

3 Shri M. K. Wadhwa (DIN: 00064148)

Pdf Link: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com