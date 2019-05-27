Time Technoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ Rs 0.90 per Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each being 90% for the financial year ended 2018-19, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com