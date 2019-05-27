Time Technoplast Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Time Technoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ Rs 0.90 per Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each being 90% for the financial year ended 2018-19, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Time Technoplast Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.