Timex Group India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Copies of Newspaper Advertisement regarding un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2019 published on 3rd August, 2019 in Business Standard (English) in New Delhi and Mumbai edition and Business Standard (Hindi) in New Delhi edition.

You are requested to take the above on your records

Pdf Link: Timex Group India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Timex Group India Ltd

