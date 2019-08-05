Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Copies of Newspaper Advertisement regarding un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2019 published on 3rd August, 2019 in Business Standard (English) in New Delhi and Mumbai edition and Business Standard (Hindi) in New Delhi edition.



You are requested to take the above on your records



Pdf Link: Timex Group India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com