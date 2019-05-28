Timken India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Company is in receipt of the intimation from the following investors regarding loss of share certificates and they are being informed of the procedure to obtain duplicate certificates in lieu thereof:

Sl. no. Folio No. Name of the shareholder Lost Share certificate no. Distinctive nos. No. of share Date of receipt
1.
SB01146 BIJAY KUMAR SHAW 180464
180465 62319181 - 62319230
62319231- 62319234

50
4 27.05.2019

Pdf Link: Timken India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Timken India Ltd

