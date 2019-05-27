With reference to the above subject please find attached details of communication received from TSR Darashaw Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company in connection to loss of share certificates.



Kindly consider this as compliance under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Tinplate Company Of India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com