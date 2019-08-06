Please find enclosed herewith clippings of newspaper advertisement of the Notice of the 100th AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, 26th August 2019, at 3.00 pm, at the Kala Mandir, Sangit Kala Mandir Trust, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata -700017.



This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 as amended.



Pdf Link: Tinplate Company Of India Ltd. - Newspaper Publication - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

