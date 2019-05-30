Tirupati Foam Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @15% of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Tirupati Foam Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com