TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019, as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;



2. To decide Date, time and Venue of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



3. To consider other businesses



Pdf Link: Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On 14Th August 2019 Wednesday At Registered Office Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com