Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A(A) and in compliance of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019 was approved in 1/2019-20 Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 04:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company.

Pdf Link: Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com