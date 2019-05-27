Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director

The Board has considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Ramdas Goyal (DIN: 00150037), from the post of Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 01st June, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
