Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

As per Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (A) and (B) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Outcome of the 01/2019-20 Board Meeting of the Company held on 27th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 06.00 PM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

