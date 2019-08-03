TITAGARH WAGONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of

the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th day of August, 2019

to consider inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

In furtherance to our intimation dated 1st July, 2019, we hereby inform that as per the Companys Code of

Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the

Company has been closed for the "designated persons" from Monday, the pt July 2019 and the same shall

remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the

Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Titagarh Wagons Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Re: Notice Under Regulation 29 Of Sebl (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com