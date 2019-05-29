Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the payment of dividend @ 22% (Rs. 2.20 per share of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval by the members of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com