Trade Wings Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform to you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 at 12 noon at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 18/20, K. Dubash Marg, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 concluded at 5:30 pm.

The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved the following:

1.Independent Audit report along with standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year 2018-19 together with statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019;



2.Independent Audit report along with consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year 2018-19, statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019 and statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion).



