Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

With reference to the captioned subject, we send herewith Presentation of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Please take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.