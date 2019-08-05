Transoceanic Properties Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

In view of the re-scheduling of the date of Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 03rd of September, 2019 pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain close from Tuesday, 27th August, 2019 to Tuesday 03rd of September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 03rd September, 2019.

