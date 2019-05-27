Transpek Industry Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 20/- (200%) per equity share on the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



The dividend will be dispatched/paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the AGM.

Pdf Link: Transpek Industry Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com